Town eager to roll over Stones

FC Halifax Town will be searching for only their second win in eight games at home to Maidstone United on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The Shaymen have hit a patch of inconsistent form and they could only muster a 1-1 home draw, in atrocious weather, against basement side Torquay United at the weekend.

Their last victory, a 2-1 triumph over Bromley, came over a month ago.

However, Maidstone experienced worse conditions on Saturday as their match at AFC Fylde was abandoned after 48 minutes with the hosts leading 2-1.

Prior to the called-off contest at Mill Farm, the Stones had secured a hat-trick of Vanarama National League away victories on the spin, a run which included a stunning 4-1 win at current table-toppers Macclesfield Town.

George Waring’s debut goal on Saturday for Halifax, which broke the deadlock against the Gulls, meant he was only the fifth Town player to get on the scoresheet this season, after Tom Denton (5), Matty Kosylo (5), Adam Morgan (4) and Matty Brown (2).

Maidstone, on the other hand, have had nine different scorers in their 15 league outings, with former England under-21 striker Zavon Hines leading the way with five goals.

Joe Pigott, who played in the Football League with Charlton Athletic, has four, not including his strike in the abandoned fixture with Fylde.

At the other end of the field, Jay Saunders’ men have only kept three clean sheets all season and it took them until their seventh league encounter – a goalless stalemate with Dagenham & Redbridge on August Bank Holiday Monday – to get their first.

In the same period, Billy Heath’s side had managed to keep an impressive five defensive shutouts.

Heath will again be without Denton, who will serve the final game of his three-match suspension, after his straight red card at Boreham Wood.

Josh Macdonald (gluteus), who was forced to sit out the 1-1 draw with Torquay, may have to prove his fitness ahead of the visit of the Stones.

Martin Riley and Michael Duckworth are long-term injury absentees.

Tuesday’s National League Fixtures: AFC Fylde v Wrexham, Aldershot v Sutton, Bromley v Maidenhead, Chester v Barrow, Dagenham & Redbridge v Macclesfield, Dover v Woking, Eastleigh v Torquay, Halifax v Maidstone, Guiseley v Boreham Wood, Hartlepool v Tranmere, Leyton Orient v Gateshead.