TVR United next for Ovenden

Ovenden West Riding will bid to make it three wins on the bounce since their rebirth against TVR United at West Vale on Saturday (2.30).

Ovenden have scored 20 goals in their opening two wins in Division One of the West Riding CA, crushing visitors Lower Hopton Reserves 15-1 last Saturday.

The visitors withstood an early barrage before John Booth opened the scoring on 12 minutes. Booth bagged four more and Scott Eastwood (3) Damian Randall (2), Martin Woodhouse, Terry Ryan (2), Lewis Stead and Andrew Butterworth completed the tally with Dijon Hansen replying.

TVR, after losing their first game against Salts Reserves, had an excellent 3-1 victory over one of the title favourites, UNITA.

West Riding should have Jordan Wadsworth back after he was unavailable last Saturday. Greg Porter made his debut against Lower Hopton and Mathew Jones is also expected to figure against TVR.

Huddersfield Amateurs and Brighouse Old Boys opened their points accounts for the season in the West Yorkshire League last night after losing their opening three games.

Premier side Amateurs drew 2-2 at Hartshead while Old Boys beat visitors Howden Clough 2-0 at Lightcliffe Academy.

Amateurs host Pool at Old Earth, Elland on Saturday and Old Boys are at home to Altofts.