Undisclosed fee agreed for Taylor

Burnley have reached an agreement with Leeds United over the fee for Charlie Taylor’s transfer to Turf Moor.

A tribunal had been set to finalise the compensation figure for the 23-year-old left back, who joined the Clarets earlier this month on a four-year deal after reaching the end of his existing contract at Elland Road.

However, the tribunal will not now be necessary after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed sum.

During initial discussions, the clubs had been some way apart over a fee, but hoped to come to a compromise to avoid the lottery of a tribunal panel sitting and deciding the outcome for them.

The Whites are due compensation as Taylor is under the age of 24, and were hopeful of getting more than £5m, although the Clarets felt they could get him for less.