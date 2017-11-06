Valley visitors win comfortably

Northowram and Shelf United returned from the Calder Valley with wide-margin wins under their belts on Saturday.

They moved up to fifth and sixth places respectively in the Premier Division of the Halifax AFL, the Rams after a 5-1 win against Calder ‘76 and Shelf courtesy of a 4-1 success away to Midgley United.

Calder boss Rob Kenworthy was again hugely disappointed by his side’s first half performance after the Rams roared into a 3-0 interval lead.

Central midfielders Josh Baines and Ash Smee were the fulcrum of some pleasing football from Northowram, who might have had a couple of goals before Karl Amos gave them the lead after 15 minutes when his innocuous-looking cross evaded everyone and the ball nestled in the bottom corner.

There was an even softer goal from Amos seven minutes later when the home keeper, under no pressure, somehow contriving to help a tame cross-cum-shot over the line.

Calder were second best in all areas and it was no surprise when the irrepressible Baines hammered home from the edge of the area.

Calder immediately looked better in the second half and got one back on 67 minutes when the ball bounced off the bar from a corner and Nathan Dempsey forced it home.

Gaps appeared as Calder pressed forward late on and Shaun Popek and Lewis Oldridge, with a brilliant individual goal, rubbed salt into Calder’s wounds.

Shelf trailed 1-0 at the break against Midgley, Rob Stansfield heading the home side in front from a Greg Spink free-kick five minutes before the turnaround.

However, Shelf dominated the second half against a Midgley side without substitutes and Toby Standring unable to run due to injury.

Goals from Jonathan Butterfield (two), Dan Cook and Luke O’Brien took Shelf clear and Midgley boss Craig Gee thought the visitors had recruited well and looked useful.

Copley United climbed to third in Division One with a 5-2 win away to an Elland Allstars side who had started the day above them in the table.

Tom Neville’s two goals for Copley were cancelled out by two from Allstars’ leading scorer Mark Kelsey but Gary Ash, Shane Dawson and Toby Young gave the visitors a clear cut success.

Salem added to bottom side AFC Crossleys’ woes with a 10-3 hiding at Shroggs Park.

Nick Green showed the way with four goals and there were three for Tyson Illingworth.

Gareth Sherwood got both Holmfield’s goal in the 2-1 home success over Calder ‘76 Reserves.

“FC Plummet Line went top of Division Two with a thumping 11-0 victory over Sowerby United Reserves in a re-arranged game, following a recent abandonment due to player injury.

Plummet were three up after five minutes thanks to the section’s leading scorers Josh Hunt and Liam Calvert.

The latter brought up his hat-trick before Hunt added a fifth.

Midfielder Rory Youell then got in on the act before left back Connor Bottomley scored his first of the season, making a great run before cutting inside and driving a low shot into the corner.

Youell grabbed his second before Hunt sealed his hat-trick and added another for good measure.

There was time before the break for Sowerby to miss a penalty which came back off the bar.

The second half was a much quieter affair with only one goal, Hunt grabbing his fifth of the match.

Midgley United Reserves are up to fifth after a 7-2 win away to AFC Crossleys Reserves, Louis Marlow and substitute Joe Hellowell each scoring twice. Hayden Lindsey got both goals for the Mason Green side.

Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves got off the mark at the sixth attempt when they beat visitors Shelf United Reserves by the odd goal in seven. Scott Clarke scored twice for Star.

Stainland United and Mixenden United head Division Three after winning the two games in that section on Saturday.

Stainland were pushed harder than expected by Warley Rangers but George Bainbridge’s two goals helped them to a 3-2 win.

Joe Sykes scored twice in Mixenden’s more comprehensive 6-0 victory over Flying Dutchman at Natty Lane.