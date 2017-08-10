WIN PRIZES: Show everyone who's boss in our Fantasy Premier League competition

The Premier League season is upon us and of course that can only mean thing...FANTASY FOOTBALL.

This year, the Burnley Express' Premier League Fantasy Football competition is giving you the chance to pit your managerial wits against friends, family and complete strangers for the chance to win a host of fantastic prizes.

Burnley's Reel Cinema has kindly given us a pair of cinema tickets for August's Manager of the Month winner while the Waddington Arms and Bowland Brewery have provided us with September's prize - a two-course meal for two at The Waddington Arms to the value of £60, to be taken before December 22nd, 2017, booking essential. On top of this they are also offering a pair of brewery tour tickets (minimum 18+ years). Tours take place at 3pm every Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, pre-booking essential.

For the main prize, those generous folk at Holmes Mill, are offering an overnight stay for two people in a standard double room at the Spinning Block Hotel at Holmes Mill to be taken Sunday - Thursday before December 2018, pre-booking essential. The prize also includes a two-course meal for two in the Bowland Beer Hall to the value of £60, to be taken before December 22nd, 2018, pre-booking essential and a Hen Harrier mini cask, to be collected.

We're not finished there either. Our Manager of the Season will also walk away with a signed Burnley FC shirt.

So if you haven't signed up for Fantasy Premier League yet, what are you waiting for?

The code to join our Fantasy Premier League is: 374965-91531.