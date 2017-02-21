Winger Boyd bemoans huge opportunity missed for Clarets in the FA Cup

Burnley winger George Boyd described the club’s shock FA Cup defeat as a “huge opportunity missed” as Lincoln City progressed to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The Red Imps, who became the first non-league side to reach the last eight since QPR in 1914, won the fifth round tie at Turf Moor courtesy of defender Sean Raggett’s late header and are now just one game away from a famous trip to Wembley.

The National League leaders, who are closing in on a return to the Football League, will travel to either Sutton United or Arsenal in the next round on the weekend of March 11th.

“It’s a huge opportunity missed to be in the quarter-finals, we could have got another good draw at home and you could be at Wembley,” he said.

“It’s a massive opportunity missed but we’ve got bigger fish to fry in the Premier League so we’ve got to set our sights on that now.”

The draw was an excellent chance for the club to get beyond the fifth round for the first time since 2003 when they met Watford.

However, Boyd feels Saturday’s opposition deserve a lot of credit for the way that they set up on their way to causing one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history.

“You’ve got to give credit to Lincoln, they made us play their game, they made it a horrible game and we got sucked into that,” he said.

“But credit to them, they used their strengths well and they got the win.

“They’ve got a big lump up front, two big centre halves and the pitch didn’t help either, that played into their hands a bit.

“They use their strengths well. When we did play in between and pass the ball we opened them up a bit but we just got sucked into their long ball game.

“He (Matt Rhead) held it up well and brought it others into play. At set pieces they were strong, they had long throws from either side and they just bombarded us really.”