Wins for Brighouse OB and Ovenden

Brighouse Old Boys and Ovenden West Riding notched contrasting wins yesterday.

Old Boys made it two wins in four days at Lightcliffe Academy with a 1-0 success over Altofts in Division One of the West Yorkshire League.

They had lost their first three matches following relegation from the Premier but yesterday’s win and last Wednesday’s 2-0 success against Howden Clough has lifted them to 11th.

They will bid to keep up the good work away to Wyke Wanderers, who have won four out of five, on Wednesday.

Ovenden, meanwhile, continue to go great guns on their return to the West Riding County Amateur League after a season out.

They notched their third wide-margin win on the bounce in Division One with a 9-1 success against TVR United at West Vale.

TVR resisted strongly in the first half and trailed only 3-1 at the break.

Martin Woodhouse scored with a far post header from a Damien Randall centre after 15 minutes. John Booth soon added two more but Asif Iqbal brought the visitors into the game.

A series of glaring misses by West Riding was followed by a goal to the visitors when Aaron Abbas scored direct from a corner on 35 minutes.

In the second period Scott Eastwood, Matty Jones and Greg Porter got hold of midfield and Ovenden powered clear with four more from Booth, a penalty from Eastwood and a great strike from Randall.