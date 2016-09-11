Jerome’s debut hat-trick

Ruben Jerome marked his debut with a hat-trick as Brighouse Town won 4-0 at Mossley yesterday.

The winger scored after 12, 28 and 74 minutes as the Hove Edge side made it four wins out of five in the Evo Stik NPL’s First Division North this season.

Jerome later tweeted: “Buzzing with debut,”

Town, with some new faces after their 3-0 Emirates FA Cup defeat to Lancaster City, produced an outstanding all-round display and have only Bamber Bridge above them in the table.

Jerome converted crosses for his opening two goals and headed his third, although he didn’t appear to know too much about.

Town’s other goal was a 30-yarder from Tom Haigh on 55 minutes.

Brighouse are back in action on Monday, at home to Barnsley side Shaw Lane in the League Cup, and then host Colne in the league on Saturday.