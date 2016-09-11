Late try sinks Heath

Heath are still looking for a first Yorkshire One win of the season after visitors Bridlington snatched a 12-9 win with a 79th minute converted try.

It was a devastating blow for the North Dean men, who had controlled the second half but fell foul of an unfortunate bounce of the ball.

Home coach Dave Harrison had made one enforced change from the previous week’s 30-5 defeat at York with points machine Ezra Hinchliffe away. Cameron Ramsden took his place in the centre and Alfie Blackhall made his debut from the bench.

Both teams observed two minutes silence in memory of Heath’s Ollie Collinge and David Littlefair, who had passed away during the summer.

Heath made a bright start but the first chance fell to Brid, whose penalty attempt went just wide.

The home men attacked with fly half Jordan Bradbrook prominent. Tom Baxter charged for the line following a lineout, assisted by Chris Moore, but the ball was lost and the visitors cleared.

Brid attacked but Heath got possession and after a superb run from Ben Maxwell, Louis Barrett and Eddie Cartwright linked well before the ball went into touch.

After a quick throw, Si Brown charged the ball down, leaving Brid in confusion. They were offside and Bradbrook deservedly put Heath 3–0 up on 27 minutes.

However, second row Cookson went over for a try for Brid within 60 seconds following a slick move from a lineout. It was unconverted but Brid led 5-3.

The visitors were finding their feet and throwing the ball about so Harrison introduced Richard Brown and Chris Piper, who quickly made an impact.

Heath dominated the next few scrums, being rewarded and a Bradbrook penalty put Heath 6-5 up as the referee blew for half time.

Bridlington began the second half strongly before Callum Harriett-Brown and Eddie Cartwright made runs. A Bradbrook penalty on 48 minutes made it 9-5.

The east coast side stormed back and kicks for touch set up scoring opportunities.

Brid missed an easy three points when Heath were offside on 62 minutes and it was then Bradbrook’s turn to miss.

Heath piled on the pressure with their pack magnificent but the ball bounced kindly for Brid’s onrushing centre following a clearance from their 22 and despite the efforts of Harriett-Brown and Si Brown, Bridlington snatched victory.