Lions tour for Siddal’s Hickey

Siddal RLFC product Finley Hickey has received a call-up to go on tour with England Lions in Canada this week.

The countries will be playing a three Test series on a trip which runs from August 24 to September 6.

Finley, 17, has played on a scholarship at Sheffield Eagles and Huddersfield Giants, having moved through the junior ranks at Chevinedge form the under sixes.

The stand off or full back is a member of the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy run by Siddal coach Gareth Greenwood.

He plays for Siddal under 23s and made his debut for the club’s table-topping first team in the 13-12 win at Hull Dockers in the National Conference League eight days ago.

Finley’s father Graham, the twice Yorkshire Merit bowls champion, said the opportunity had come at short notice and it was too good an opportunity to miss.

Graham’s bowling friends, the rugby club and local firms Revival, Ultra Syntec and Resdev had all chipped it, meaning they had raised most of the £1,500 they needed towards the cost of the trip.