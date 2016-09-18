Rishies hit all-time high

Old Rishworthians dominated throughout to inflict a 49-7 home defeat on an Old Grovians side tasting defeat for the first time this season.

While it did not quite match the perfect performance they had put in the week before against Ripon, it was a clinical seven-try display enhanced by some fine flowing rugby.

It moved them up to fourth in Yorkshire Two, the highest position they have ever achieved.

There were some glorious tries from their fast flowing backs, while the defence only cracked once.

“The pleasing thing is that in the last two games we have scored 110 points against 12,” said assistant coach Tom Andrews.

Rishworthians were on the attack from the start with strong runs from left wing Chris Flanagan, centre Sam Nunn and right wing Matthew Hunt-Brown.

It led to a lineout near the home line and after a good catch by flanker Gerard Rollings, the ball was driven over the line with player-coach Chris Stone getting the touchdown.

Josh Kelly added the first of seven conversions.

Grovians hit back, the full back taking an inside pass on the burst to run through for a converted try.

From then on it was all Rishworthians. Stone intercepted to take play into the home half and with good support after a break by Kelly, No 8 James Clarke put Hunt-Brown in at the corner. Kelly added a fine conversion.

Scrum half Liam Phillips put in a fine kick and raced through only to be beaten to the ball by Chris Flanagan who touched down. Kelly converted.

Great rucking by the forwards then secured possession and the ball went out to teenage centre Sam Nunn who put in a searing 60-yard run to score Rishworthians’ bonus point try.

Just before the break, good offloading between captain Fraser Swarbrooke and centre Taniela Bakoso put hooker Jack Smart away, but he was hauled down short.

The second half opened quietly until, out of nowhere, Hunt-Brown sped through to score. Kelly converted.

Smart gathered the restart and gave a fine offload to put Bakoso away. The centre beat off four players in a strong run to the line. Kelly converted.

Prop Ryan Mudd, Chris Flanagan and Clarke all went off with injuries, which allowed Jacob Ford, younger brother of Bath and England’s George and Yorkshire Carnegie’s Joe, to come on from the bench for his Rishworthians’ debut.

Flanker Nick Faulkner made a fine break and Nunn came on the burst for his second and the visitors’ final try, Kelly adding the conversion.

At Copley, the second team also scored seven tries to beat Halifax Vandals 43–12.

There were three tries for Rhys Town and others for Bruce Karalo, Ben Rooney, Ollie Marshall and Joe Billing, who added four conversions.