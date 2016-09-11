Rishworthians rout Ripon

A magnificent team performance by Old Rishworthians saw visitors Ripon thrashed by 61-5 in Yorkshire Two.

The hosts bagged nine tries with Josh Kelly scoring 16 points from two penalties and five conversions.

Tries were scored by Richard Bullough, Sam Nunn (2), Edward Cockroft (2) Matthew Hunt-Brown, Nick Faulkner, Luke Flanagan and Chris Stone.

Rishworthians had three penalty attempts in the first 10 minutes. Kelly hit an upright but his other two were successful.

The Copley men then began to run the ball confidently and following a break by No 8 Nick Faulkner, second row Bullough dived under the posts, converted by Kelly.

The confidence shown by the three quarters, led by Kelly, was impressive, and with Taniela Bakoso combining with Nunn and the back three of Matthew Hunt-Brown, Liam Phillips and Luke Flanagan the next try was a gem.

Bullough won the ball off the top of a line out and Nunn created space on the left for him to dive over in the corner. The try was not converted.

Bullough made ground down the middle and Faulkner sent scrum half Cockroft on a 40 metre run to the posts, Kelly converting.

The forwards were creating quick ball and Ben Robinson and Gerard Rollings combined for Faulkner to crash over near the posts for a try converted by Kelly.

After 38 minutes Cockroft scored his second try following a break by Faulkner and Bullough. The goal made it 39-0 at the break and Ripon had not got into the home half.

Chris Stone was leading by example and fellow front rowers Anthony Nathaniel and Phil Kershaw caused problems in the scrums for the visitors.

Following a good kick to the corner by Cockroft, Ben Robinson stole lineout ball and Stone squeezed in at the corner.

Nunn scored his second following attacking play by full back Phillips and the three quarters set up Luke Flanagan to score in the left hand corner.

Bakoso made a great tackle from a rare Ripon raid but a purple patch for the visitors saw their pack maul near the home line. Faulkner was yellow carded and Warriner scored a consolation try.

Rishworthians had the final say through Hunt-Brown from a break by Nunn. It was converted by Kelly.

The development team beat Huddersfield YMCA 62-7. Ten tries were scored, including a hat trick by Kurt Sutcliffe and two each by Will McDonnell, Jacob Bower and Daz Terry plus one by Rhys Town. Sutcliffe added six conversions.