Siddal beaten at Rangers

Siddal coach Gareth Greenwood is unlikely to lose too much sleep over Saturday’s 38-28 defeat at Leigh Miners Rangers in the National Conference League.

The Chevinedge side, beaten for only the fourth time in 21 games, already had one eye on the play-offs with the league leaders’ shield in the bag.

Siddal, who complete their regular fixtures at home to Wigan St Patrick’s on Saturday, went 12-0 up with tries from Iain Davies and full back Freddie Walker, Gareth Blackburn adding both conversions.

Second-placed Miners drew level with two tries in quick success from second rower Darryl Kay, Johnny Youds adding the goals.

Hooker Sean McCormack restored the visitors’ lead, Blackburn converting, but home winger Todd Fenlon replied to make it 16-18 at the break.

Miners went in front for the first time on 48 minutes through Tom Farrimond and opened up a 32-18 lead with further scores from Fenlon and Connor Ratcliffe on the hour.

A McCormack try converted by Blackburn ensured Miners were kept up to their work but Fenlon made the game safe with his hat-trick try.

Elland threatened to end their long losing run in Division One when they led Normanton Knights 18-12 at half time at Greetland.

However, the bottom side were unable to hang on, losing 36-28 after a much improved effort.

Andy Shickell scored two tries and Marc Shickell, star man Gareth Webb and replacement Oliver Fairbank got the others with Webb kicking three goals and two drop goals.

Elland, who have won only one game this season, are away to third-from-bottom Ince Rose Bridge next weekend.