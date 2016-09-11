Walsden make it a double

Walsden will go down in history as the Pennine League’s first ever champions after a comprehensive 142-run win over Greenfield in their final match of the season yesterday.

James Rawlinson’s side retained their two point lead over Saddleworth and made it a double after last month’s Wood Cup final success over hosts Rochdale.

The Scott Street club has also won the aggregate trophy, for the best combined first and second teams’ points tally, in the new league formed by the merger of the Central Lancashire League and Saddleworth League.

Rawlinson elected to bat and must have been satisfied with a score of 236 for seven off 50 overs.

Number three Nick Barker top scored with a patient 62 of 109 balls. He shared stands of 84 with opener Jake Hooson (46), 47 with Rawlinson (30) and 63 with Umesh Karunaratne (38) as Walsden assumed control.

Jamie Shackleton struck his customary early blows and when Joe Gale ran out pro Babar Naeem for 15, Greenfield were 41 for three.

Sri Lankan Karunaratne (four for nine) then ripped out the middle order as the visitors capsized to 94 all out in only 24.3 overs.

Lightcliffe have finished ninth in the Bradford League’s top flight after an 11-run defeat at home to Priestley Cup winners Woodlands in their final match.

The visitors from Oakenshaw made 190 for eight with skipper Tim Jackson top scoring with 55.

Jackson’s counterpart Alex Stead rounded off a fine season with the bat by making 94.

The Wakefield Road side were strong favourites at 144 for three in the 35th over but wickets started to tumble and Stead’s wicket was one of the last three to fall with the total on 179 as spinner Chris Brice (4-34) and Kez Ahmed (4-44) struck back for the visitors.

Booth’s decision not to join the Bradford League next year is good news for Northowram Fields, who will now be promoted as Conference runners-up.

The Rams had no game yesterday, when Buttershaw St Paul’s were confirmed as champions with victory over Azaad.

Northowram complete their programme at East Ardsley next weekend.

Elland’s disappointing season in the Huddersfield League finished with a battling effort in defeat at home to Cawthorne.

The once-mighty Calderdale side have finished bottom of the Premier after some severe cost-cutting.

Cawthorne piled up 277 for eight but Alistair Finn (89), Matlub (65) and Robin Broom (61) led a fine response which fell a dozen runs short.

Barkisland’s bowlers suffered at runners-up Hoylandswaine, who racked up 336 with a ton from Aussie Michael Cranmer. Skipper Darren Robinson made 66 in the visitors’ reply of 224.

Illingworth will go into their final ever Aire/Wharfe League match at home to Skipton next weekend in good heart after a rapid seven-wicket win at Ben Rhydding in Division Two.

The contest lasted only 43 overs with the hosts rattled out for 88, with the wickets shared between four bowlers.

Dan Murfet’s 44 not out off 48 balls sealed success for the visitors, who are heading for the Halifax League in 2017.

Pennine League: *Walsden 236-7 (N Barker 62, J Hooson 46), Greenfield 94 (U Karunartne 4-9).

Bradford League: Woodlands 190-8 (T Jackson 55), Lightcliffe 179 (A Stead 94).

Huddersfield League: Cawthorne 277-8 (I Latif 45, L Wiles 83, M Burgess 73), *Elland 265 (A Finn 89, S Matlub 65, R Broom 61; M Hussain 4-75); *Hoylandswaine 335 (M Cramner 102no, A Morris 81, S P Singh 62; A Scholefield 3-91, L Bridges 3-54), Barkisland 224 (D Robinson 66; M Hussain 4-33).

Aire/Wharfe League, Division Two: *Ben Rhydding 88, Illingworth 92 for 3.