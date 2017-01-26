1-2 for Crow Nest ladies

Crow Nest Park players had a particularly good day when the first Huddersfield, Halifax & District Ladies Winter Alliance meeting of 2017 took place at Ryburn yesterday.

They filled the first two positions in the nine hole Tri-Am Stableford which was played in perfect winter golfing conditions.

Carole Hampson, Jackie Turner and Elaine Mackie combined to score 36 points.

Their Hove Edge clubmates Julie Langfield, Van Whitehill and Ann Stafford chased them home with 34 points.

Three players from Crow Nest’s neighbouring club, Lightcliffe, came third. Carolyn Whitwam, Carol Walker and Belinda Wardingley scored 33 points.

Seventy five players took part and after the recent good weather the competition was played off the club tees with no mats required and onto the normal greens.

The next Winter Alliance meeting is at Bradley Hall on February 22.