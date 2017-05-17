Fancy a hike? Prepare your boots for the boundary walks

It’s that time of year to put on your walking boots and take part in the upcoming boundary walks.

The Todmorden and Hebden Bridge Boundary Walks will take in the spectular scenery of the Calder Valley as the route outlines the old parish boundaries.

Todmorden Boundary Walk

The Todmorden Boundary Walk, run by the Todmorden Rotary Club, takes place on Sunday May 28 and this year marks the 35th anniversary of the 22 mile walk. It is also the 10th anniversary of the shorter 12 mile Pike Hike.

The route takes in sights around Todmorden, around Carr and Craggs Moor and of course it will take walkers past Stoodley Pike.

Registration on the day is at Bellholme Sports Ground, from 8am to 9.15am for the Boundary Walk, 9am to 10am for the Pike Hike and 9.15am to 10am for the Boundary Run.

The entry fee for the Boundary Walk and Boundary Run is £10 per person, £7 for those under 16 years and for the Pike Hike is £8 and £6.

Todmorden Boudnary Walk route map

For details visit www.todrotary.org The Hebden Bridge Boundary Walk, run by the Hebden Bridge Rotary Club, is approximately 23 miles long and will take place on Sunday June 4.

The walk includes the wooded valleys of Hardcastle Crags, the moors above the Luddenden Valley and it covers a large part of the old Wadsworth Parish Boundary.

All participants will receive a detailed Route Description when they check in at the registration desk at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, where the walks starts from, on the day of the walk.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to download a sponsor form to raise money for a charity of thei choice.

For more information visit www.hebdenbridgerotary.org.uk