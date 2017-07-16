Halifax League lower divisions

Sowerby Bridge have shot into a 10 point lead at the top of the Halifax League’s middle section after a comfortable win at Blackley yesterday.

Darren Chapman’s six for 41 proved decisive in a four-wicket win, Dominic Walsh (58) struck 11 boundaries and thwarted Chapman for a while but Blackley mustered only 104 in the top of the table game.

It was no cake walk for Bridge, who were 11 for three in reply before Chris Whitehill’s 47 took them to the brink of victory.

Southowram are challenging Blackley for second spot after a one-wicket home win over Bridgeholme.

Yasir Mahmood (55) and Ibrahim Mahmood (43) made runs down the order to help the visitors from Eastwood to 178 and that was almost enough.

Fourth-wicket pair Tom Belfield (72) and Ben Wells (43) put the Rams in the driving seat but Oliver Davy-Day (six for 38) set up an exciting finish.

League side player Ben Burkill turned in another match winning performance for Cullingworth.

He hit 66 in his side’s 176 and followed up with four for 46 in a 20-run home success over Shelf.

Stones, the only team in the League without a maximum points win, lost by 79 runs at Great Horton PC.

A stand of 126 between Adam Beesley (80) and Zafar Anwar (40) was key to the outcome, William Thickett taking six wickets for the Ripponden side.

Division One: *Blackley 104 (Walsh 58, D Chapman jnr 6-41), Sowerby Bridge 105-6 (Whitehiill 47): pts 2-12. *Cullingworth 176 (Burkill 66, Priestley 4-45), Shelf 156 (Burkill 4-46): pts 12-5. *Great Horton PC 217 (Beesley 80, Anwar 40 Thickett 6-58), Stones 138 (Anwar 4-22): pts 12-4. Bridgeholme 176 (Y Mahmood 55, I Mahmood 43), *Southowram 180-9 (T Belfield 72, B Wells 43; O Davy-Day 6-38): pts 4-12.

Illingworth St Mary’s and Bradshaw look well on the way to filling the top two places in Division Two at the end of the season.

Illingworth continued on their winning ways with a 111-run success at Birchencliffe, who were dismissed for 62 runs after Ben Robertshaw’s 74 had helped the visitors overcome a few problems to post 173 for nine.

They lead Bradshaw by 19 points with Clayton a further 25 back in third.

Piers Fisher (five for 27) and Steve Beck (81 no) were Bradshaw’s match winners in a five-wicket win at home to Luddenden Foot.

Michael Whittingham hit 54 at the top of the order in Foot’s 188.

Old Town moved out of the bottom four after Ali Asghar’s six for 31 helped them dismiss hosts Greetland en route to a three wicket win. Visiting batsman Samuel Hampson was out for handling the ball with victory in sight.

Leymoor, Mount and Outlane all achieved narrow wins.

Pierce Walker (62) and Mark Coulson (five for 27) were to the fore in Leymoor’s 36-run home win over Low Moor.

Mount number 10 Ibrahim Badat strode to the crease with his side 132 for eight against Clayton. He hit 62 and added 80 with Asif Iqbal (38) to foil the efforts of Mitesh Mistry (seven for 60).

A total of 215 proved just enough for the hosts as Clayton lost their last wicket on 204.

Outlane won by eight runs at Upper Hopton. Skipper Alex Blagborough batted through for 109 in Outlane’s 175 and opening bowler Josh Wrigley (six for 48) ensured his efforts didn’t go to waste.

Second Division: Illingworth St Mary’s 173-9 (J Robertshaw 74, B Shah 4-47), *Birchencliffe 62 (L Brooksby 4-15, J Moorhouse 4-27): pts 12-2. Luddendenfoot 188 (Whittingham 54, Fisher 5-27), *Bradshaw 192-5 (Beck 81): pts 4-12. *Greetland 103 (Asghar 6-31), Old Town 106-7: pts 3-12. *Leymoor 156 (Walker 62, Bentham 4-40) Low Moor HT 120 (Overend 42, Coulson 5-27): pts 12- 4. *Mount 215 (Badat 62, Mistry 7-60), Clayton 204 (Am Hussain 4-63): pts 12-6. Outlane 175 (A Blagborough 109), *Upper Hopton 167 (J Wrigley 6-48): pts 12-5.

Points (after 13 matches): Illingworth SM 154, Bradshaw 135, Clayton 110, Mount 100, Outlane 99, Luddenden Foot 84, Leymoor 80, Old Town 74, Low Moor 71, Birchencliffe 69, Upper Hopton 67, Greetland 61.