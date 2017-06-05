Hall second to hosts

DEFENDING champions Bradley Hall had to settle for second place in yesterday’s Halifax-Huddersfield Union Scratch Team Championship at Huddersfield GC.

The Hall trio of Andy Hare, Chris Lander and Andy Shaw totalled 453 shots for the two rounds, five more than the host club in the Glen Brae sponsored event.

Huddersfield had the top individual performer in Richard Broadley, who took the best gross prize due to his better second round after he and Hanging Heaton’s Scott Minto had totalled 144.

Crow Nest Park’s rising young star James Edwards and West End’s Steve Martin were among a cluster of next best players on 149.

Broadley, Adam Robinson and James Skirrow made up Huddersfield’s winning team.

Minto had the consolation of picking up the prize for the best first round with a 71 while Dewsbury’s Chris Gaunt took the second round honours with a 70.

The team nett prize went to Lightcliffe via Matthew Holden, Freddie Stoker and Frazer Scholefield.

Team gross scores: 1, Huddersfield 448; 2, Bradley Hall 453; 3, West End 457; 4, Lightcliffe 462; 5, Crow Nest and Meltham 467; 7, Dewsbury 470; 8, Todmorden 478; 9, Outlane 485; 10, Hanging Heaton 489; 11, Crosland Heath 496; 12, Woodsome Hall 500; 13, Hebden Bridge 501; 14, Ryburn DQ.

Individual scores: 1, Richard Broadley (-1 Huddersfield) 144 74 70; 2, S Minto (2 Hanging Heaton) 144 71 73; 3, C Gaunt (2 Dewsbury District) 149 79 70; 4, James Edwards (2 Crow Nest Park) 149 77 72; 5, L Edmonds (1 Crosland Heath) 149 77 72; 6, S A Martin (0 West End) 149 75 74; 7, A P C Hare (1 Halifax Bradley Hall) 150 77 73; 8, Adam Robinson (0 Huddersfield) 151 78 73; 9, C Lander (2 Halifax Bradley Hall) 151 74 77; 10, S J Horrocks (3 West End) 152 78 74; 11, A C Shaw (2 Halifax Bradley Hall) 152 77 75; 12, G, McLean (1 Meltham) 152 77 75; 13, T Hunt (1 Meltham 152) 75 77; 14, Frazer Scholefield (2 Lightcliffe) 153 80 73; 15, M D Broadbent (1 Woodsome Hall) 153 77 76; 16, James Skirrow (1 Huddersfield) 153 74 79; 17, Matthew Holden (5 Lightcliffe) 154 80 74; 18, David Stafford (3 Todmorden) 154 73 81; 19, F Stoker (5 Lightcliffe) 155 77 78; 20, Jarrad Hazelden (2 Outlane) 155 77 78; 21, Iain R Powell (1 Hebden Bridge) 156 81 75; 22, M Murray (3 Todmorden) 156 79 77; 23, C Ingham (0 West End) 156 76 80; 24, Kris Richmond (3 Crow Nest Park) 158 80 78; 25, Fergus Barron (3 Dewsbury District) 158 79 79; 26, Isaac Nicholl (4 Crow Nest Park) 160 80 80; 27, Steven Beeby (6 Outlane) 161 81 80; 28, Daniel Hartley (1 Dewsbury District) 163 84 79; 29, R A Scollick (2 Woodsome Hall) 163 83 80; 30, R Dunleavy (4 Meltham) 163 82 81; 31, Chris Thornsby (3 Todmorden) 168 80 88; 32, John Lawton (4 Outlane) 169 84 85; 33, J Ratcliffe (7 Hanging Heaton) 170 80 90; 34, Jonathan Sutcliffe (5 Hebden Bridge) 172 87 85; 35, L M Collier (3 Crosland Heath) 173 93 80; 36, George Bamford (3 Hebden Bridge) 173 92 81; 37, J C Woodhead (3 Crosland Heath) 174 86 88; 38, Matt Glynn (6 Hanging Heaton) 175 88 87; 39, Robert Emmett (7 Ryburn) 177 90 87; 40, Philip Jackson (7 Ryburn) 180 90 90; 41, Tom Pearson (8 Woodsome Hall) 184 94 90; 42, Lee Clewley (10 Ryburn) DQ.