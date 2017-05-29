Hannah’s record run goes on

Halifax’s Hannah Cockroft rattled up her third world record in four days in Switzerland yesterday.

The 24-year-old five-time Paralympic gold medal winner at London and Rio set a new best for the 800 metres in the T34 category.

“Hurricane Hannah” was among the racers taking advantage of a track rated the fastest in the world at Arbon.

Numerous records fell, including when Cockroft led from the gun yesterday and clocked 1:55.73, knocking one second off her previous best.

She had previously set records in the 100m (17.28 secs) and 400m (57.86 secs).

Cockroft stays in Switzerland for the IPC Grand Prix between June 2 and 5 at Nottwil.