Hanson foils Mordue bid

James Hanson foiled former Brighouse Sports player Chris Mordue to win the Yorkshire Merit crown for a second time at soggy Almondbury Libs yesterday.

County player Hanson supplemented his 2011 win, having won the junior title in 2007, with a 21-18 victory in the final.

Mordue, who now plays for Hanging Heaton, was a 7-2 favourite when the final 32 did battle and he made smooth progress through the top half of the draw.

None of his first four opponents scored more than 14, Mordue reaching the final with a 21-13 success against Danny Towning from Middleton Community BC.

Hanson, a 12-1 shot beforehand, beat Mordue’s son Josh 21-14 in his first match and his second victim was Akroydon Victoria’s Gareth Coates, beaten 21-15.

He booked his final place with a 21-15 success over Josh Brown of Kirkheaton Cons.

The other players to emerge from Saturday’s Halifax area qualifiers were Elland WMC’s Robert Holmes, Hill Crest’s Philip Holroyd and Siddal’s Mark Regan.

Holmes beat Dave Cowsill of Alverthorpe 21-17 and Ashley Tattersley of Lower Hopton 21-13 before losing 21-8 to Towning.

Holroyd lost 21-18 to Neil Slattery of Lower Hopton in his first game yesterday while Regan beat John Webster of Crosland Moor 21-11 before losing 21-16 to Brown.