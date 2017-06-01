Harrier Max clocks wonder time

Halifax Harriers’ rising star Max Burgin has run the second fastest time ever by a 15-year-old for 800 metres - and he has only just celebrated his birthday.

His wonder run came at the British Milers Club Grand Prix at the Sports City Manchester. He clocked 1:50:04, which is the third fastest time by anyone under 17 in the UK.

With almost two years left in the age group, Max must have a great chance of taking the record outright.

Max’s run was no flash in the pan. Earlier in the year he ran 1:52:08, the best time by any 14 year old in Europe.

Max, who lives in Halifax and is in Year 10 at Crossley Heath School, has athletics in his blood. His dad, Ian, was a good middle distance runner, competing to national level in the 1980s. Max is coached by his grandad Brian.

Last year Max won the Yorkshire Championships, Northern Championships and English Schools Championships. He is currently top of the UK rankings for under 17s at 800m.

HALIFAX Harriers sent a mens team and a ladies team to the Vitality London 10k race on Bank Holiday Monday.

It takes place on closed roads, starting in the Mall with runners going through Admiralty Arch to Trafalgar Square then to St Paul’s Cathedral and back along the Strand and past Downing Street to the finish in front of Buckingham Palace.

The race organisation was excellent but it was warm, affecting times.

The outstanding Harriers run came from Geoff Cumber, who ran 42:19 to take first place in the M70 age group.

First back for Harriers was Paul Booker in a PB of 36:11. First lady for the club was Sarah Cumber in 37:50. She was also third F45.

Other Harriers times: Dave Ingle 39:26, Rachael Beaumont 44:03, Mark Rocheteau 44:03, K Lusk 44:04, Paul Hopkinson 45:04, Jenny Hopkinson 46:55, Margaret Deacon 49:50, Debbie Kirkbride 55:00 and Susan Hall 59:41.

STAINLAND’S Tracy Mott completed the Women Can Off-road Coastal Marathon over fields and rocky descents on the Jurassic Coast in East Devon.

The route contained 3,000ft of up with two brutal climbs at mile 11 and 17/18 but was a glorious day with fantastic views in the sunshine. She completed the route in 4:56:09.

Of all the islands on the west coast of Scotland, Jura is one of the most beautiful and most mysterious.

The spectacular Paps of Jura, rising from sea-level to over 2,500 feet, are traversed by the Jura Fell Race, which has 9000ft of climbing within the first 12 miles of the 16 mile race.

Several Calder Valley Fell runners took part with Karl Gray first back for the club in a fantastic fourth place in 3:27:12.

He gaining a coveted Jura Race whisky glass.

Ian Symington was an excellent 26th in just over four hours, in what is a short race for him.

Calder Valley results: 4, Karl Gray 3:27:12; 26, Ian Symington 4:06:08; 89, Mark O’Connor 4:51:42; 95, Dougie Zinnis 4:59:32; 108, Lee Shimwell 5:07:03; 127, Jake Ackroyd 5:20:42.