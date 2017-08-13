Interest soars in girls cricket

Girls cricket is booming in the wake of England winning the World Cup and the West Yorkshire girls district side will be holding sessions for under nines and under 11s on Wednesday.

They will be held at the club’s base at Woodlands CC, Oakenshaw, Bradford (noon to 2pm) and coach Neil Grace, who is from Calderdale, is urging any girls who are interested to attend.

The West Yorkshire set-up had a fantastic turnout of 58 girls, aged from six to 17, at a recent training session with the Yorkshire Diamonds ladies team.

Grace said Woodlands CC was a great venue for the group, with an indoor training centre and fantastic outdoor nets.

“It’s great to have so many girls wanting to get involved in playing cricket with the district,” he said.