Jack’s the lad for ‘Royd

Mytholomroyd’s Jack Earle has been given an extra chance to shine by brother Tom this year and he is grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

Best know as one of the better quick bowlers in the Halifax League’s top flight, Jack is also very capable with the bat as Triangle found to their cost yesterday.

Jack took seven for 45 to shatter the visitors for 115.

Promoted to opening batsman by captain Tom this season, Jack followed up with 52 not out as fourth-placed Royd cruised to an eight-wicket success and increased Triangle’s worries near the foot of the table.

Triangle have just Northowram Hedge Top and Queensbury below them.

Northowram have lost skipper Tom Clee back to Woodlands and his cutting edge was missing from their bowling attack as Copley amassed 306 for five. The Rams replied with 209 for nine.

Queensbury suffered an eighth defeat in 10 matches after again failing to post a competitive total on the short trip to Thornton.

They were 31 for five and eventually reached 114 not out with number 10 Phil Sharples’ 23 not out the top contribution

Thornton were 12 for three but a century stand between Mick Shanks (43) and Josh Hutchinson (59), who had earlier taken four wickets, took the hosts to the brink of a six-wicket win.

Booth extended their lead over Jer Lane at the top from two to three points.

Third-wicket pair Robert Laycock (47) and Hasnain Wajid (54) laid the foundations for a Booth score of 226 for eight.

Nigel Horsfall hit 39 and then opened the bowling in the absence of Richard Laycock, shredding the Sowerby top order. He finished with six for 56 as Matthew Hoyle (40) salvaged a couple of batting points for the visitors, who were all out for 158.

Jer Lane romped to a 10-wicket win over visitors SBCI but were denied a final bowling point by their stubborn visitors, who laboured to 130 for nine off 45 overs.

Simon Wood made 63 Kieran Rogers bowling through to take 5-51.

There was no hanging about in the second half as Wayne Cotton (74 no) and Raqueeb Younis (51 no) knocked off the required runs inside 19 overs.

Promoted Oxenhope are proving a real surprise package. They banked another 12 points and lie third after a 37-run win over Warley.

Oxenhope were in trouble at 33 for three but Joe Ousey then took the Warley attack apart with 10 sixes in his 112.

He received back up from Lewis Hopkinson (42) and Eddie Jackson (46) as the total climbed to 265 for nine.

Warley looked to have little hope at 76 for seven but Dan Syme hit a quick 74, backed up by the tail, as the visitors were finally dismissed for 234.

Liam Dyson took four wickets and Joel Fothergill and Robin Cusdin three apiece.

Premier Division: *Booth 226-8 (Wajid 54, Laycock 47, Greenwood 4-74), Sowerby St Peter’s 158 (M Hoyle 40, Horsfall 6-56); pts 12-4. *Copley 306-9, Northowram HT 209-9: pts 11-4. Triangle 115 (J Earle 7-45), *Mytholmroyd 116-2 (J Earle 52*): pts 1-12. *Oxenhope 271-9 (Ousey 112, Jackson 46, Hopkinson 42, Duckett 5-110), Warley 234 (Syme 74, Dyson 4-94): pts 12-5. *SBCI 130-9 (S Wood 63, Rogers 5-51), Jer Lane 131-0 (Cotton 74*, Younas 51*): pts 1-11. Queensbury 114, *Thornton 116-4: pts 2-12.

Points: Booth 97, Jer Lane 94, Oxenhope 84, Mytholmroyd 75, Thornton 71, SBCI 68, Sowerby SP 68, Warley 68, Copley 59, Triangle 55, Northowram HT 52, Queensbury 42