Jer Lane to exit Halifax League

Recent three-times Spenser Wilson Halifax League champions Jer Lane will switch to the All Rounder Bradford League for 2018,

The Horton Bank Top club will join the Bradford League’s fourth tier after being accepted as that league’s 50th club.

Lane had been granted permission by the Halifax League’s executive to apply, having stated their desire to play semi-professional cricket.

The news of Jer Lane’s switch was revealed to Halifax League clubs at last night’s council meeting at Pellon Club but did not come as a great surprise.

Lane have made no secret of their desire to move and have given up the chance to play in the Bradford League’s third tier next season to ensure a fast-track membership.

Being Halifax League champions now carries a direct route to a higher level in the Bradford League, if the club fulfils the entry requirements, through the YCB Pyramid System.

Jer Lane were denied a fourth successive title, and their ‘golden ticket’ to the Bradford League’s Championship 2, when they were beaten by Booth on the final day of last season. Champions Booth declined to move.

Lane are currently in the title hunt again, three points behind Booth at the half-way stage with the pair 19 points clear of the rest, but are now guaranteed a place in the Bradford League’s Conference in 2018.

Their resignation from the Halifax League has been accepted and only one team will be relegated from the Premier Division first and second team competitions at the end of the season.

Should Jer Lane not win the title and the champions opt to switch to the Bradford League, a further review would be undertaken.

Jer Lane, in a statement, thanked the leagues and the Yorkshire Pyramid Board for helping to make their move possible.

“We wish the Halifax Cricket League every success in the future and thank it for all their help and support over the last 11 years.’

Jer Lane joined the Halifax League from the Bradford Central League in 2006, winning Division Two in their first season, gaining another promotion the following year and then establishing themselves as a leading top flight club.

As well as winning a hat-trick of titles under Mick Hustler, they lifted the Parish Cup in 2013.

However, their ability to sign top players from other Halifax League clubs led some to question their amateur status.

The Halifax League is looking for a replacement club and league chiefs would be pleased to talk to any club, within its current geographical boundaries, that may wish to consider joining.