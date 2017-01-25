Lawrence to be president in 2018

John Lawrence, the current Halifax-Huddersfield and District secretary, is to become the president in 2018.

The Marsden and Bradley Park member will shadow incoming president John Turner of Crow Nest Park when he takes over from Stuart Naylor of Bradley Hall in the spring.

Lawrence has been Union secretary since April 1999 and plans to fulfil both roles for 12 months.

He said the appointment of Chris Naylor as assistant secretary and the delegation of some of the secretary’s duties to other members of executive had eased his workload.