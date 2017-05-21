Lightcliffe and Tod beaten

Lightcliffe and Todmorden lost reduced overs contests but Rastrick scrambled a win as rain had a major effect on local cricket for the first time on a Saturday this season.

Barkisland, Elland, Northowram Fields, Brighouse and Walsden were among the teams playing in regional leagues who had matches abandoned.

Lightcliffe managed to play a 20 overs a side Bradford League contest at home to Townville, who beat them by 29 runs to go second in the Premier with their fourth straight win.

The match got off to a dramatic start with Conor Harvey taking 22 off the first over, bowled by Max Gardner.

Harvey departed soon after but fellow opener Jonathan Booth made 48 to help the Castleford side to 180 for six.

Slow bowlers Ian Philliskirk (3-60) and Daanyaal Ahmed (2-48) checked the visitors’ progress.

Philliskirk followed up with 51 off 28 balls, including six maximums, and ex-skipper Alex Stead scored 40, but Lightcliffe were limited to 151 for nine with Jack Hebden (4-40) and Harvey (3-36) doing the damage.

The Northowram Fields versus Liversedge and Hunslet Nelson versus Brighouse games in Championship Two were washed out.

Barkisland’s home game with Skelmanthorpe in the Huddersfield League suffered a similar fate while the Linthwaite versus Elland contest in the section below was also off.

However, Rastrick scrambled a one-wicket win away to lowly Lascelles Hall, who made 129 for nine off 27 overs.

Wicketkeeper Brad Birkhead made 63 in reply and five wides in the final over saw the visitors over the winning line.

Todmorden were knocked off the top of the Lancashire League by newcomers Clitheroe, who beat them by one wicket.

Tod elected to bat in a 24 overs per side match but struggled to 92 for nine, after being 15 for four. Skipper Andrew Sutcliffe, who dropped down the order with opener Simon Newbitt back from a hand injury, top scored with 23 not out.

It was then Clitheroe’s turn to struggle with the bat and the outcome was in doubt throughout their innings.

The hosts were soon 17 for three and 23 for four. However, Harrison Phelan made 25 before being bowled by South African Kelly Smuts, who took four for 27, and Tom Lord made a match-winning 30 not out.

The last pair needed three runs and Lord made the winning hit off Smuts.

Pennine League champions Walsden were unable to start at Crompton.