Matthew joins elite group

Matthew Colcombe produced a superb second round to come from nowhere and win the Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s stroke play title at Dewsbury on Sunday.

The Longley Park player following up a distinctly average first round 76 with a 68 to beat Meltham’s Josh McAspurn by one shot with Woodsome Hall’s Isaac Turner two further back.

Colcombe, one of four scratch players in a 33-strong field which also included plus two player Richard Broadley, was joining a select band of players to win the Union’s stroke play and match play titles.

They include PS Cockroft, whose name is on the trophy for Sunday’s event after winning the first three stagings in 1980, 1981 and 1982.

Other winners of both titles are John Crawshaw, Andrew Whitworth, Steve Martin, Cliff Hartland, Robert Kershaw and Brad Tupman.

The match play dates back to 1947 and Colcombe had previously won that in 2010 and 2013, emulating the success of his late father Mick in 1989.

Meltham’s Rob Dunleavy took the prize for the best first round with a 73 and Crow Nest Park’s Isaac Nicholl took the second round award with a 70.

Turner took the Jubilee Trophy as the top junior.

Scores: 1, Matthew Colcombe 0 Longley Park 144-76-68; 2, Josh Mcaspurn 2 Meltham 145-73-72; 3, I G Turner 2 Woodsome Hall 147-75-72; 4, Daniel Hartley 1 Dewsbury District 147-74-73; 5, C Gaunt 2 Dewsbury District 147-74-73; 6, Rob Dunleavy 4 Meltham 147-73-74; 7, Isaac Nicholl 3 Crow Nest Park 148-78-70; 8, T Hunt 0 Meltham 148-74-74;9, S Minto 0 Hanging Heaton 148-74-74;10, Benjamin Crowther 2 Dewsbury District 149-75-74;11, James Edwards 3 Crow Nest Park 149-75-74;12, Ben Johnson 3 Huddersfield 151-75-76;13, Frazer Scholefield 1 Lightcliffe 151-75-76;14, Richard Broadley -2 Huddersfield 151-74-77;15, Tom Pearson 7 Woodsome Hall 154-79-75;16, S A Martin 0 West End 154-76-78.

17, Fergus Barron 2 Dewsbury District 154-76-78;18, C Lander 2 Halifax Bradley Hall 155-77-78;19, Harry Mowl 4 Crow Nest Park 157-78-79;20, L Hopkinson 4 Halifax Bradley Hall 157-78-79;21, Rob Speight 4 Dewsbury District 162-81-81;22, Adam Colcombe 6 Longley Park 164-82-82;23, Phillip Mallinson 8 Huddersfield 166-83-83;24, A C Shaw 2 Halifax Bradley Hall 167-82-85;25, R Webster 7 Crow Nest Park 167-81-86;26, Darren Davison 4 Halifax Bradley Hall 168-78-90;27, S Wilcock 5 Hanging Heaton 169-85-84;28, Lewis Eccles 5 Dewsbury District 170-89-81;29, Dave Pullen 5 Saddleworth 170-83-87;30, Charlie Jaffry 5 Lightcliffe 172-87-85;31, Ben Walker 8 Huddersfield 173-88-85;32, Jeremy Hewardine 5 Woodsome Hall 173-88-85;33, Tom Williams 3 Lightcliffe 81-NR.