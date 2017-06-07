Outlane next for holders Booth

Holders Booth will face the lowest ranking team left in the Halifax Parish Cup at the quarter final stage.

They were paired with Outlane in the draw made at Booth last night.

Outlane, who will have ground advantage, piled up 426 in an easy second round win over fellow Division Two side Low Moor on Sunday.

They are likely to find Booth’s multi-pronged attack a different proposition on Sunday, June 18.

The other non-Premier Division side still involved, Southowram, face a tough trip to Mytholmroyd.

Royd knocked out fancied Jer Lane on Sunday while Southowram comprehensively ended Illingworth’s hopes.

Improving Northowram HT host Thornton while 2015 cup winners Triangle entertain last year’s beaten finalists Copley.

Warley, bidding to lift the Crossley Shield for the fourth year running, will head to Copley in the last eight of the second teams’ competition.

DRAWS - Parish Cup: Mytholmroyd v Southowram, Northowram HT v Thornton, Outlane v Booth, Triangle v Copley.

Crossley Shield: Bridgeholme v Mytholmroyd, Copley v Warley, Jer Lane v Triangle, Sowerby Bridge v Oxenhope.

To be played Sunday 18 June.