Runaway win for Crow Nest

Hosts Crow Nest Park blitzed the opposition in yesterday’s Halifax, Huddersfield Union Nine Hole Clubs’ Championship.

They stepped up on last year’s runners-up finish behind Hanging Heaton with victory by a 14-shot margin.

Four-handicapper Isaac Nicholl showed the way with a nett 71, playing off four handicap, and he received excellent backing from Kris Richmond (2) with a 76 and Steve Hobson (9) with a 78.

Hebden Bridge were runners-up on 239, boosted by the best round of the day from Iain Powell, who shot a gross 73 playing off one.

Six-hole Rastrick club Castlefields took third on 240 with excellent rounds from Charles Burton (73) and John West (74) but their other player, Lyndon Barraclough, struggled with a 93.

Result (nett scores): 1, Crow Nest Park 225 (Isaac Nicholl 71, Kris Richmond 76, Steve Hobson 78); 2, Hebden Bridge 239 (Iain R Powell 72, George Bamford 81, Joe Gibson 86); 3, Castlefields 240 (Charles Burton 73, John West 74, Lyndon Barraclough 93); 4, Marsden 242 (A Haywood 77, D Mallinson 81, C Avison 84); 5, Queensbury 244 (Tim Jackson 81, Steven Donovan 81, Peter Nolan 82); 6, Hanging Heaton 246 (S Minto 79, J Scargill 81, N Clough 86); 7, Elland 253 (Jamie Kenny 80, Michael C Bradley 85, Richard N Bradley 88); 8, Ryburn 254 (Michael Lister 83, Robert Emmett 84, John Burn 87); 9, Longley Park 255 (Matthew Colcombe 80, Danny Christie 87, Chris Woodhead 88); 10, Lightcliffe 353 (Charlie Jaffry 74, Edward Pickles 77, Frazer Scholefield DQ).