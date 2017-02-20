Sellars books place on O2 bill

Halifax boxer Jack Sellars made it six fights unbeaten in the professional ranks on Friday to earn his place on one of the biggest domestic bills of the year next month.

The super welterweight from Northowram stopped hard hitting Chris Jenkinson from Bolton in the fifth of six scheduled rounds at Manchester Exhibition Centre.

Only Sellars’ family and closest supporters knew that the heat was on the 22-year-old with a place on the under card at the David Haye versus Tony Bellew fight at the O2 Arena in London on March 4 on the line.

Sellars duly came up trumps and his fight against former Great Britain amateur Ted Cheeseman, who has won six of his seven pro fights by knockout, has been sanctioned by the Boxing Board of Control.

Sellars, who is sponsored by Portugal Properties and Omega Scaffolding, is relishing his chance in the spotlight. The Haye versus Bellew contest is on Sky Box Office.

“If my coach Danny Thornton accepts a bout, I will fight the opponent,” he said.

“Danny is the best coach I have ever worked with and we have a great respect for each other.

“To be on the same show as Haye and Bellew will be a great experience and hopefully my bout will be televised.”

Sellars will travel to the capital on Friday week for the weigh in with the biggest fight of his career the following night.

On Friday, Sellars worked well in the first round behind his jab, throwing some nice combinations to head and body while keeping away from Jenkinson’s powerful shots.

Sellars began to dominate in round two, taking a shot from Jenkinson which made him concentrate even more.

Rounds three and four featured some good combinations from Sellars, who knew he couldn’t be drawn into a brawl against his dangerous opponent.

Midway through the fifth round a strong right from Sellars sent Jenkinson to the canvas. Jenkinson, who had sustained severe damaged near an eye, got back on one knee but failed to beat the count,

Sellars will be back at Halifax ABC, where his career started, for their club show this Friday evening.

He added: “Kyle Scully, Jimmy First, Dan Finchett and Seb Cowley were all in the crowd at Manchester to watch me and I’ll be there to return the support.”