Shirt for West Indies coach Law

Former Illingworth CC player Stuart Law was presented with the Halifax League club’s latest shirt by vice-chairman Dorian Brooksby.

The Australian is the West Indies coach and was attending a civic reception at Leeds Civic Hall prior to the second Test Match against England at Headingley which starts on Friday.

Law played for the Halifax club in the Airedale and Wharfedale League during 1990 prior to embarking on a professional career with Queensland, Essex and Lancashire.

The batsman played 54 one day internationals for his country and one Test, against India.

Law’s recent posts included spells as coach of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and batting coach for Australia.

He has kept in touch with Illingworth since playing and attended the club’s 125th Anniversary Dinner in 2009.