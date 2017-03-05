Siddal game abandoned

Siddal’s defence of their National Conference League crown got off to a false start with the abandonment of their opening game away to Pilkington Recs yesterday.

It followed an injury to a home player in the 23rd minute of the Premier Division contest.

The St Helens side had just extended their lead to 12-0 with a second converted try.

Siddal put in a short restart and two Recs players collided attempting to field the ball. One who had just come on as a replacement was left prone on the 4G pitch at Ruskin Park.

Medical staff didn’t want to move him as a precaution, fearing he might have sustained a serious injury.

As the wait for am ambulance went on the game was abandoned. The news from the hospital later in the day appeared to be positive with the player reported to be sat up and talking.

Visiting coach Gareth Greenwood said Siddal had started sluggishly, as feared, after their tremendous effort in defeat to Toronto Wolfpack in the Challenge Cup a week earlier.

However, they had recovered from a 10-0 half time deficit at the same ground a few weeks earlier to win 34-10 in the Challenge Cup, so they were facing by no means a lost cause.

“It was the same story as last time,” he confirmed.

Greenwood said he had told the players that they needed to have the same attitude as the previous week and they had nodded in agreement but had then not gone out and done it.

“We started slowly but we weren’t awful. We did have a couple of chances and Gareth Blackburn should have scored,” he said.

The game at Recs will have to be rearranged but in the meantime Siddal will turn their attentions to a home game with promoted Humbersiders Skirlaugh next Saturday.

Elland were beaten 40-12 at Barrow Island in their first game in Division Three of the Conference, having dropped down a couple of divisions.