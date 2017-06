Halifax’s Amy Hardcastle made it four international tries in four days as England Women completed a hard-fought double over France in Perpignon last night.

Hardcastle, who lives in Siddal and plays centre for Bradford Bulls, touched down once to help the tourists to a 14-8 win in the rematch.

The first game, played in very hot conditions, had ended 26-16 to England, Hardcastle having scored a hat-trick in 10 minutes to help her side into a 22-4 lead at the break.