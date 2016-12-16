SPOTY 2016: How will Yorkshire's five contenders fare?

The annual debate over which sporting personality has the greatest achievement over the last 12 months is upon us and the winner of the BBC vote will be announced on Sunday evening.

Yorkshire has five representatives up for the gong of BBC Sports Personality of 2016. Here's a look through why they're on the list and the rest that are hoping to wrestle the crown away from last year's winner Andy Murray.

READ MORE - SPOTY 2016: Glory in Rio and compassion in Cozumel put Alistair Brownlee in frame

READ MORE - SPOTY 2016: Danny Willett honoured to be golf’s flag-bearer

Yorkshire Post - Sport

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media

Like the Yorkshire Post Sport Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram