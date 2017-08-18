Swallow swoops for handicap win

Steve Swallow won the Halifax Association’s Individual Handicap at Hipperholme last Sunday.

He beat Alan Broad by 21-15 in the final of the Bluebird Care sponsored event.

Swallow trailed Martin Greenwood by 7-0 in his first game before taking the lead with a break of eight. After a pair to Greenwood, Swallow stretched his lead to seven at 17-19. Greenwood reduced the gap to three at 14-17 but Swallow went on to win by 21-15.

Swallow led Adrian Megson by 11-9 in his quarter-final but fell behind by 11-14. Megson still held the advantage at 17-14 before Swallow took the lead with a break of five. In a tight finish it was Swallow who emerged victorious by 21-19.

In his semi-final against Nigel Parker, Swallow took a 9-3 lead. Parker rallied to 11-12 before Swallow took control with a break of eight and went on to win by 21-12.

Broad received a bye into the quarter-final, where he faced Mark Crowther. Broad was in charge from the start to lead by 9-3, going on to win by 21-12.

His semi-final against Ian Ryding was a much closer contest. The scores were level at seven and nine before Broad edged ahead to lead by 13-9. Ryding responded to level at 13 and was only one point adrift at 16-17 before Broad ran out to win by 21-16.

In the final, Swallow led from the start and was ahead by 10-5 and 12-9 before extending his lead to 17-9.

Swallow reached all-but with his opponent on 10 but a late rally by Broad took him to 15 before Swallow scored the decisive single to clinch victory by 21-15.

Quarter-final scores: M.Crowther 12 A.Broad 21; I.Ryding 21 D.Hemsley 12; J.Leeming 14 N. Parker 21; A.Megson 19 S.Swallow 21.