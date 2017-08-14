Tod have no answer to Alam

Todmorden’s Lancashire League title hopes suffered a severe body-blow when they lost yesterday’s top of the table game by eight wickets at home to Clitheroe.

Andrew Sutcliffe’s side slipped to third, 11 points behind their conquerors, after a poor batting performance led to the end of their six-match winning streak.

Visiting professional Fawad Alam was the game’s key figure in his last game before returning home tomorrow.

The Pakistani took 6-15 with his slow left arm bowling to limit Tod to 121-9 and followed up with 42 not out as the former Ribblesdale League side boosted their championship claims.

Tod were 50-7 at one stage with Sam Halstead having claimed the key wicket of Tod pro Kelly Smuts for one.

It was left to Sutcliffe (18) and Graham Lalor (44) to add 64 for the eighth wicket and give the home side just a glimmer of hope.

Sutcliffe passed 3,000 Lancashire League runs while Lalor’s score was a career best.

Smuts and Lalor claimed a wicket each but Alam and Ali Ross (36 not out) completed victory in the 32nd over. Alam hit six fours and a six in his 45 ball knock.

Mohammed Khan hit 131 not out and took 2-17 as Hartshead Moor beat Wakefield St Michael’s by 21 runs in yesterday’s Jack Hampshire Cup final at Pudsey Congs.

Bradford League Championship 2 title favourites Moor made 227 for two in 40 overs and Saints replied with 206-7.