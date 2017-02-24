WIN: Rugby Super League prizes every week with Batchelors Peas

Batchelors Peas, the UK's favourite canned peas brand and Official Partner of the Betfred Super League, has joined forces with us to offer fans 12 weeks of unbeatable prizes.

You could win tickets to the top games of the season as well as signed shirts, VIP hospitality access, and a trip to the South of France to watch your team play Catalan Dragons.

Teams Included are Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity

It all kicks off on March 2 with four tickets up for grabs to see Wakefield Trinity take on Salford Red Devils at home, and the week after that you and three friends could bag yourselves Magic Weekend tickets.

Magic Weekend is one of the biggest rugby league events during the year, when all 12 teams compete over two days at St James’ Park in Newcastle. This year it falls on the weekend of May 20 and 21.

For a chance to win pick up a copy of our Leeds based daily title the Yorkshire Evening Post every Thursday from now until May 18.

Batchelors - official partner of the Betfred Super League.

For more information also keep an eye on the YEP's social channels @LeedsNews and www.facebook.com/YEP.newspaper, with the hashtag #BatchelorsYesPeas

Dean Towey, Marketing Director at Princes, said: “We’re excited to build on the success of last year’s partnership with the Super League and this year we’re looking forward to getting even more fans involved. Over the 12 weeks we’ve got some great prizes to give away with the Yorkshire Evening Post.”

What’s more, pick up a can of Batchelors Peas between now and July 2017 for your chance to win a trip to Australia for the Rugby League World Cup.

This prize includes tickets to see England Rugby League take on the Australian Kangaroos in Melbourne, and £1,000 spending money.

Win top Betfred Super League prizes with Batchelors.

There are lots of other exciting prizes to be won throughout the season – look out for the unique code on the underside of every label and enter online for the chance to win.

Batchelors produces top quality Marrowfat, Mushy and Garden Peas, and has been a teatime family favourite for decades.

For more information on Batchelors Peas, visit batchelorspeas.co.uk.