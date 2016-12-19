Brods back to winning ways

Old Brodleians maintained their challenge for second place in Yorkshire One behind clear leaders Bridlington with a 39-24 home win over Yarnbury on Saturday.

The Woodhead men ran in six tries for a maximum points haul but did not have it all their own way as the spirited visitors from Horsforth battled to the end and earned a four-try bonus point.

Brods, beaten at West Leeds the previous week but still fourth, opened well up the hill and right winger Zack Thompson went close before Tom Breakwell kicked a penalty for offside from just outside the 22.

Yarnbury responded and took the lead after 15 minutes with a well taken try from their lively centre and captain Jason Avison, This followed good interplay by the visiting backs on the left flank.

Brods replied immediately from a Breakwell penalty to touch. Jared Bailey, Brods’ recent acquisition from New Zealand, hit the spot with his throw to Bob Sykes and the home pack drove to the line and Bailey scored his first try for the club. The conversion was missed but Brods led 8-5.

Sloppy work from the restart meant Yarnbury turned over possession and attacked down the left where Will Marshall stepped the Brods defence and scored between the sticks. The try was converted.

Brods took control. Phil Town broke to the right and opted to go for a gap instead of providing a scoring pass.

A try was ruled out for an “illegal” drive but Brods continued to press and the Yarnbury hooker was yellow carded for repeated offside offences.

Ollie Akroyd broke through in midfield with a powerful run and the ball was moved well for Thompson to touch down in the corner but the young winger’s try was disallowed for a forward pass.

Brods’ efforts were finally rewarded when a great move involving Chris Vine, Andy Clay and Phil Town put Tom Wilson in enough space for him to finish well in the left corner. Breakwell’s excellent conversion made it 15-12 at the end of an entertaining first half.

Three tries in 15 minutes after the break virtually sealed victory.

A good line kick from Breakwell and more line out possession were followed by good handling. Wilson, in space on the left, put in a deft kick as the cover closed in. He was taken out but the alert Jonny Cole won the chase for the ball and extended the lead to 20-12.

Andy Clay, clearly enjoying his rugby, was stopped on the line following a powerful run but the ball was worked right and Thompson finished in fine style on the right.

Danny Cole’s dummy and break then split the visitors’ defence before his well timed pass enabled Wilson to finish well.

Breakwell converted and at 32-12 the result looked to be secured.

However, Yarnbury were in no mood to lie down and a quickly taken tap penalty brought its reward for Avison.

Brods brought on substitute Michael Briggs with 15 minutes to go and from a scrum on halfway Rob Jennings fed the powerful winger. Briggs’ pace and power was too much for the tiring Yarnbury defenders and he left a trail of bodies on his way to a spectacular try .

Breakwell’s conversion made it 39-19 but Yarnbury had the last word through Toby Brown on the right following sustained pressure.