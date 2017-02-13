Brods lose again to Keighley

Old Brodleians’ promotion hopes are fading fast after a third successive Yorkshire One defeat on Saturday.

The Woodhead men lost 21-5 at home to Keighley and are fifth in the table, nine points off second-placed West Leeds.

Keighley, who are immediately below Brods, were completing a double after their 26-21 success at Utley in October.

Brods were out-enthused in difficult conditions.

They played down the hill in the first half but the strong easterly wind was a bigger factor and Keighley set about their task with gusto.

They opened the scoring with a penalty by Alfie Seeley after five minutes and dominated possession and territory for the next 20 before extending their lead with a further penalty following a high tackle.

On 30 minutes Keighley scored a try when the ball was moved to the blind side and Jack Atkinson on the left wing showed pace to score in the corner. Fullback Seeley converted from the touchline to extend the lead to 13-0.

The Brods forwards were winning their fair share of possession at scrum and lineout but the backs could not break down the Keighley defence.

On 35 minutes, however, a drive by the Brods pack led to Reece Ward touching down, although the conversion was unsuccessful.

Keighley responded with a penalty goal just before half time .

In the second half Brods increased the tempo and a break by Chris Vine might have brought a score but the ball went to ground and it was Keighley who continued to master the conditions.

Mistakes by both sides due to cold fingers in the freezing conditions led to a disjointed game but Keighley deserved their further score when a well executed cross kick by fly half Alex Brown was gathered on the right.