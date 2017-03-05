Brods put Hullensians to sword

Old Brodleians put a dismal performance in their previous home match against Keighley behind them with an eight-try, 48-10 rout of visitors Hullensians yesterday.

The Woodhead men surged clear down the slope after building a 15-5 interval lead against opponents who had thumped them away in the Yorkshire Shield in mid-October.

With confidence visible soaring, Brods were able to execute some training ground moves and props Bennie Pritchett and Reece Ward particularly enjoyed scoring from distance.

The bonus-point victory consolidated fourth place in the Yorkshire One table heading into the final five games of the season.

On a pitch which had recovered remarkable well from Friday’s torrential rain, Brods looked the better side from the outset.

They had a better kicking game - their Achilles heel for much of the season - but made early handling errors and conceded penalties.

Hullensians took the lead with a an unconverted try in the corner from winger Tom Biglin on 14 minutes and it wasn’t until the second quarter that the hosts really started to get their act together.

Centre Matt Hoyle made it 5-5 wide on the left on 24 minutes and forceful play from Rob Jennings at the breakdown paved the way for stand off Dan Cole to dummy his way through for the second try on 31 minutes.

Brods added a third unconverted try seconds before the interval when Hullensians lost the ball just inside their own half and winger Zack Thompson sped away to touch down.

Clever play from scrum half Chris Vine on the short side took Cole close and Jennings powered away from the base of the scrum for the bonus point try on 45 minutes, Ollie Ackroyd’s conversion making it 22-5.

Brods were building a head of steam and a sweeping move involving full back Phil Town led to blind side flanker Alex Dawson galloping 40 metres to the posts for another converted try on 53 minutes.

Thompson was ruled to have put a foot on the touch line before crossing the try line but Americam Pritchett rounded the cover, legs going ten to the dozen, for the sixth try on the hour.

Ackroyd hit an upright with the conversion attempt for the second time in the game and went off with a leg injury soon after.

Brods were rampant. Jennings’ short pass carved open the defence for replacement back Nathan Scott to score and Ward shot through the middle and raised his hand in triumph before touching down. Tom Breakwell added both conversions.

Hullensians, though well beaten, won penalties and strung together some good phases of play near the end for winger Josh Langford to touch down.

It was Brods’ day, however, and they will host derby rivals Heath next Saturday (2.0) in good heart.