Heavy defeat means Halifax go down

Halifax’s relegation from Yorkshire Three was confirmed yesterday when they were beaten 50-14 at home by Leeds Medicals.

Although initial exchanges oscillated between the 22 metre lines, the visitors showed their long range attacking flair when winger Alistair Ramsey went close to a try from a breakaway.

The visitors continued to threaten with long range attacks and it was inevitable when they went five points ahead with a try wide on the left.

Although Halifax handled well, progress was minimal and within 20 minutes the visitors went 17 points clear with long range tries.

Before half time, wingers Ramsey and Tom Elsey ran in tries for a half time score of 0-29.

The second half almost followed the same script with the score moving out to 0-43,

the visitors went down to 14 men for ten minutes after a high tackle.

The home side failed to take advantage and then they went a further seven points behind on his return with a long range try behind the posts.

Halifax finally countered with two late short range tries by hooker Jack Pilcher, both converted by Dan Patch.

The Ovenden Park men, who have only managed two wins and three draws this season, are 27 points behind third from bottom Wensleydale with five games left.

They have a rearranged game away to 10th place Leeds Modernians next Saturday.