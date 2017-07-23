Siddal run riot in second half

Siddal are sitting pretty with a five-point lead in the National Conference League after a runaway 64-24 success away to Leigh Miners Rangers yesterday.

They led only 24-20 at the break but some scintillating attacking play, which yielded seven more tries, gave them their biggest ever win at the ground and pushed once mighty Rangers closer to the drop.

Gareth Blackburn kicked 10 goals from 11 and a heavy defeat for Wath Brow at West Hull completed a good day for the side.

The opening 20 minutes gave no clue of what was to come as Siddal made a succession of unforced errors and poor defence left them 20-6 down.

Leigh took a 6-0 lead after 10 minutes with a try from a close range grubber kick by Scott O’Brien.

Siddal drew level within two minutes when centre Lee Greenwood, brother of coach Gareth, powered through off a nice flat pass by Finley Hickey, running back against the sliding Leigh defence to score.

Siddal gifted Leigh possession on the restart and the hosts moved the ball swiftly through several pairs of hands for the centre to score in the corner.

Miners scored again two minutes later, after Siddal had knocked a deep kick into touch, the stand off running through woeful defence.

O’Brien again failed with the conversion but Leigh went 14 points up when an ordinary last tackle kick into the goal area was missed by several Siddal players and a home player got fingertips to the ball. O’Brien added the goal.

Shaun Garrod provided the inspiration for Siddal’s comeback with two tries in three minutes around the half hour mark. Both were from dummy half as he caught the tiring Miners defence on the back foot.

On 35 minutes a high bomb by Joe Martin was spilled by the Leigh fullback and the onrushing Iain Davies galloped 30 metres and score by the posts, Blackburn’s kick giving Siddal the lead at the end of a topsy, turvy first half.

Siddal then stepped up several gears to blitz the Miners.

On 43 minutes George Ambler made a good burst in centre field, supported by fellow prop Davies. Martin was first to the play the ball and took three defenders over the line with him. Blackburn’s fifth goal made it 30-20.

A superb 50 metre break by fullback Freddie Walker set up Hickey to score under the posts and a great free flowing move involving Ross White, Hickey, Ben Hinsley, Hickey again and Ambler enabled Jack Georgiou to touch down. Blackburn added both goals for a 42-20 lead.

Siddal were on fire and scored again from the restart. On the halfway line Hickey took the ball down the blind side and Hinsley slipped a great pass to winger Ben West, who rounded his opponent and the fullback.

Hinsley got the next, after Martin had made a break and slipped a great pass out of the tackle. Blackburn had his only goal miss but it was now 52-20.

Leigh hit back on 65 minutes when O’Brien regathered his own chip before moving the ball wide for the winger to score an unconverted try.

Siddal finished with a flourish. Garrod made a trademark break for Martin to score under the posts and Hickey set up Hinsley, who drew the cover for Walker to have an easy run in.

Ambler, Martin, Hinsley and Walker were outstanding for Siddal, who host Myton Warriors on Friday (7.0).