Big hair, big noise - it’s the 80s

Halifax Amateur Operatic Society prepares to take its audience back to a time of big music, big egos, big guitar solos and even bigger hair when it presents the Broadway and West End smash hit ‘Rock of Ages’.

Set in LA’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, ‘Rock of Ages’ tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl, both in LA to chase their dreams of fame and rock stardom while falling in love. Working at a Hollywood club, The Bourbon Room, the pair get mixed up with everyone from pretentious rock stars to wicked redevelopers who want to close down the club!

Everything from Bon Jovi, Europe, Twisted Sister, Journey to Poison will be belted out in this spectacular production.

The show is filled with colourful characters all of whom get the chance to sing some fantastic numbers including Don’t Stop Believin, Nothin’ but a Good Time, Wanted Dead or Alive and Hit Me With Your Best Shot.

The show is directed by Neil Hurst, Luke Robbins-Ross is the Musical Director and Sarah Attah has created the choreography.

Said Neil: “We have a committed cast dedicated to putting on a fantastic production.”

Rock of Ages runs at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Sep tember 14, 15, 16 at 7.30pm.

There are two performances on Saturday, September 17 at 4pm and 8 pm.

Tickets range from £17 to £21 with discounts available. Purchase tickets online, www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158.

