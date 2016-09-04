Deckchairs & documentaries

Orange Box young people’s centre in Halifax has announced its first film season this month with the chance for audiences to see a diverse range of films - while sitting in deckchairs.

The documentary film season starts on Thursday, September 8 and runs every Thursday evening until Christmas.

Tom Kendall, Orange Box centre manager, who has chosen the films, said: “This will be an affordable film experience like no other where the audience can sit back in deckchairs and revel in the fact that the documentaries they will be watching are not available elsewhere. Pizza and popcorn from the Orange Box cafe will be available.”

Tickets will be from as little as £2 for under-18s and £4 for adults. Films have been picked in response to the BFI Film Audience Network’s ground-breaking initiative to give audiences the opportunity to see a diverse range of films in a cinema setting.

The season will begin by celebrating Orange Box’s third birthday on September 8 with ‘The Divide’, a film looking at issues around austerity and those striving for a better life, and continues with the ground-breaking ‘Power in Our Hands’ on September 15 and Patricio Guzmán’s ‘The Pearl Button’ on September 22.

Tom said: “We have chosen lesser-known documentaries because we wanted to offer something different to mainstream and art house offerings. Some of the films are more community based with the aim to start discussion groups and a programming group.” For details tel: 01422 433200.

