Elvis’s gospel influence

Having completed his trilogy of tomes surrounding Elvis Presley’s years with HMV and RCA Elvis: The Best of British - Halifax author Trevor Simpson is now writing and compiling two new books revealing the King of Rock n Roll’s love affair with gospel music.
The first of the two, Elvis: His Songs of Praise is now complete and he will launch it locally at a special evening event at Halifax Playhouse (September 18).
The evening will feature an audio/visual presentation by Trevor and live gospel music from Colin Paul who performs Elvis music around the world and regularly plays at Graceland.
The evening will end with a book signing session.
lTo book advance tickets which cost £5 go to boxoffice@halifaxplayhouse.org .uk or call them on 01422 365998.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.