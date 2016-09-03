Hitting the heights with timeless drama

Northern Ballet returns to Leeds for the first time in more than a decade with a tale of passionate and obsessive love in ‘Wuthering Heights’.
Based on Emily Bronte’s romantic masterpiece, the dramatic adaptation will be performed at West Yo rkshire Playhouse from September 6 to 10, starting the venue’s Bronte Season.
Martha Leebolt will dance the role of Cathy with Tobias Batley as Heathcliff.
The ballet will be choregraphed by David Nixon who said: “Emily Bronte’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ is not a book you read and put back on the shelf.
“It is a story that absorbs you, creating powerful imagery that stays with you long after you turn the last page. In my adaptation of this timeless tale, I have brought to life the key elements of the narrative, focusing on the intensity and devastation of the relationship between Cathy and Heathcliff.”
The music is composed by Claude-Michel Schonberg, known for the Broadway and West End hits ‘Miss Saigon’ and ‘Les Miserables’.
Tickets are available from the box office on 0113 213 7700.
