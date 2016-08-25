It’s all going on at the Frou Frou Club

Local burlesque performer and teacher Lady Wildflower presents an evening of burlesque and cabaret this Saturday (Aug 27) at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre.

This will be the first burlesque show in the town since the hugely successful 4th annual Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival back in May, which is co-produced by Wildflower and Heidi Bang Tidy.

This Saturday’s show will see performances from Londoner, Bettsie Bon Bon - an internationally acclaimed bump’n’grind showgirl who was recently voted in the Top 20 UK Burlesque performers of 2015.

There will be knife-throwing, sword-swallowing and other deadly feats from the Death Do Us Part Danger Show - a husband and wife duo from Scotland who travel the world with their old fashioned circus sideshow. Lilly Laudanum, a comedy burlesque act from Wales, will be poking a cheeky finger at some of history’s most prominent figures.

Lilly recently won the “British Crown” at the World Burlesque Games with her hilarious Queen Victoria act.

Betty Blue Eyes will also be travelling over from Wales to bring us some fun and laughter.

Her acts include dressing up (and stripping out of) a killer whale costume and an act involving aliens and a Henry hoover...

Local performer, Kinky Krayola, will be bringing her unique brand of burlesque inspired by Drag Queens and performance artists such as Leigh Bowery.

Finally, two of Lady Wildflower’s burlesque students, Vanity Dare and Freida Nipples, will be making their Burlesque debut at this show after training for the past 12 months.

Lady Wildflower, who has been producing the show in Hebden Bridge since 2011 said: “This Saturday’s show is going to be one of the most eclectic and funny we’ve had so far at the Little Theatre.

“I feel these performers really represent what a diverse artform burlesque really is. It’s going to be a really fun night.”

There will be an after-show party in the theatre bar with DJ Dapper Dan and attendees are encouraged to “dress to impress” as there will be “best-dressed” prizes awarded.

Tickets are on sale now at www.thefroufrouclub.co.uk and are priced at £12.50 in advance or £14 on the door.

Doors open at 7:30pm for an 8pm show. Suitable for over 18s only.

