Learning art of the Masai

Fancy exploring the traditional patterns of African Masai tribes?

At this screenprinting workshop you’ll be taught how to use stencils to create layered repeat patterns, and have the chance to print either a teatowel or tote bag to take away with you.

There are two workshops on Thursday, September 1. The first is a family event from 1pm to 3.30pm which costs £30 Adults, £20 Children , Adult & Child £40.

The second is from 6pm to 8.30pm which costs £30.

All proceeds from this workshop will support Artworks tutor Harriet Lawton for her trip to the Memusi School in Kenya this September, where she will be delivering textiles workshops.

To find out more about the Memusi School go to www.memusifoundation.org.uk/

For workshop details call Artworks on 01422 346 900.

