New play highlights the issues around dementia

Powerful, funny and sympathetic, ‘Don’t Leave Me Now’ by Yorkshire playwright Brian Daniels explores with humour and insight the impact of a dementia diagnosis on two families.

Brian and a cast of five professional actors will perform a dramatised ‘script in hand’ reading of the play at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Monday, September 12 at 6.30pm. The writer will lead a discussion after the show.

The play was inspired by the true stories of Prof Rachael Dixey, who nursed her partner through early onset dementia for ten years, and by Chris Toulman who was visited by his wife Cindy in a care home every day for the last seven years of his life.

A full-scale London production of the play is planned for 2017.

The cast includes Marie Fortune, Olwen May, Eileen O’Brien and Brian Daniels himself, and the director is Jeni Draper.

Tickets are £7, to reserve a seat email brdan@icloud.com

