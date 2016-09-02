Opening the door to art

Todmorden Open Studios which runs on September 9/10/11 has its grand launch this Saturday (Sept 3) at Creative With Nature Gallery, 17 Burnley Road, Todmorden.
And it will be officially opened by internationally renowned artist Walter Kershaw, from Littleborough, who has donated an original sketch from a mural he created in Rochdale in the 70s to raffle towards funds for the event. The launch party starts at 3pm and the majority of artists taking part will be there.There will be live acoustic music from Shabby Cats.
Open Studios sees local galleries, studios and artist’s homes opened to the public in one giant exhibition. See next week’s WOW for more details.
